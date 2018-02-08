Las Vegas officer involved in shooting identified

An officer involved in a shooting on Feb. 6, 2018 was identified. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified the officer involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

Metro said Officer Marcus Martin, 58, was involved in the shooting in the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

Officers were called to a home where a man was suicidal, Metro said. The man walked out of the home and pointed a gun at police. He was told to drop the weapon but did not. Police shot at the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured, Metro said.

Martin has been employed with the police department since 1995. He was assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command. He was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

