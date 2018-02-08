Krispy Kreme to launch new Vegas Golden Knights doughnut

Krispy Kreme will launch a Vegas Golden Knights inspired doughnut.

To commemorate the new doughnut, the company is hosting a live unveiling that is open to the public.

It will take place on Monday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Excalibur Krispy Kreme Doughnut at the hotel on 3850 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Tropicana Avenue.

The team mascot, Chance the Gila monster will be in attendance. Plus, every purchase of the Vegas Golden Knights doughnut will come with a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket.

