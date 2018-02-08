Suspect sought in incident with boy in restroom

LVMPD detectives are seeking this person of interest who detained a boy in a Target restroom Nov. 24, 2017 (FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police detectives with the sexual assault section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who detained a boy in a west Valley retail store restroom.

According to a release, a family was shopping at Target on Nov. 24, 2017 around 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard when a young boy separated from the family to use the restroom.

The boy was gone for sometime so a family member was about to go check on the boy but he exited the restroom by that time. On the way out of the store, the boy told his family that while he was in the restroom a man had detained him and would not allow him to leave, the release said.

The family returned to the store and filed a report with employees. The suspect in the incident was no longer at the store so the family filed a report with police on November 27, 2017.

Officers involved with the case described the suspect as a White or Hispanic man between 30 to 37 years old. He stands at 5'6" tall, had a medium build, dark hair and scruffy facial hair at the time of the incident.

He also may be wearing a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

