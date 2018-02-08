Police arrest man for incident with boy in restroom - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police arrest man for incident with boy in restroom

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Nicholas Donovan, 21, faces one count of lewdness with a child under 14 (LVMPD / FOX5). Nicholas Donovan, 21, faces one count of lewdness with a child under 14 (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who detained a boy in a west Valley retail store restroom. 

Nicholas Donovan, 21, was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center Feb. 8 as a result of the investigation initiated by LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section, a release confirmed. Donovan faces one count of lewdness with a child under 14. 

According to a release, a family was shopping at Target on Nov. 24, 2017 around 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard when a young boy separated from the family to use the restroom.

The boy was gone for a while so a family member was going to check on the boy but he had exited the restroom by that time. On the way out of the store, the boy told his family that while he was in the restroom a man had detained him and would not allow him to leave, the release said. 

The family returned to the store and filed a report with employees. The suspect in the incident was no longer at the store. The family filed a report with police on November 27, 2017. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.