Police arrest man for incident with boy in restroom

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who detained a boy in a west Valley retail store restroom.

Nicholas Donovan, 21, was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center Feb. 8 as a result of the investigation initiated by LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section, a release confirmed. Donovan faces one count of lewdness with a child under 14.

According to a release, a family was shopping at Target on Nov. 24, 2017 around 10 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard when a young boy separated from the family to use the restroom.

The boy was gone for a while so a family member was going to check on the boy but he had exited the restroom by that time. On the way out of the store, the boy told his family that while he was in the restroom a man had detained him and would not allow him to leave, the release said.

The family returned to the store and filed a report with employees. The suspect in the incident was no longer at the store. The family filed a report with police on November 27, 2017.

