Homeless man found dead in Southern Nevada desert

Homeless man found dead in Southern Nevada desert

Michael Hadley, 25, is shown in undated images. (Source: LVMPD) Michael Hadley, 25, is shown in undated images. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a homeless man was killed. 

Saturday at about 12:54 p.m. people riding their horses in the area around Bugling Bull Road and Cold Creek Road found Michael Hadley, 25, deceased in the desert. Police said it appeared he was the victim of a homicide. 

Police said the investigation indicated Hadley was a homeless man who was known to frequent the area of Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street. 

It is unknown how long his body was in the desert before he was found, police said. 

The circumstances surrounding Hadley's death are unknown, police said. Detectives are looking for more information on the incident or Hadley's whereabouts in the weeks before his body was found. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

