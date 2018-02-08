Federal prosecutors requests dismissal of Bundy family case

Federal prosecutors are urging a Nevada judge to dismiss the charges filed against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy and Montana-based militia coordinator Ryan Payne, according to a United States District Court document.

The court motion states that the case should be dismissed based on two reasons including that U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro failed to find a "less drastic remedy" for the evidence violations she found.

The motion also states that the government failed to disclose certain documents until it was too late. Although, the Bundy's and Payne would not have been able to prove they acted in self-defense, "provocation" or "intimidation" had the documents been submitted earlier in the case.