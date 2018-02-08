Federal prosecutors requests dismissal of Bundy family case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Federal prosecutors requests dismissal of Bundy family case

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 22. (Source: FOX5) Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 22. (Source: FOX5)

Federal prosecutors are urging a Nevada judge to dismiss the charges filed against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy and Montana-based militia coordinator Ryan Payne, according to a United States District Court document. 

The court motion states that the case should be dismissed based on two reasons including that U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro failed to find a "less drastic remedy" for the evidence violations she found. 

The motion also states that the government failed to disclose certain documents until it was too late. Although, the Bundy's and Payne would not have been able to prove they acted in self-defense, "provocation" or "intimidation" had the documents been submitted earlier in the case. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.