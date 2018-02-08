Teen and his mother sentenced for roles in Chaparral grad's murder

A mother and son who pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of a former Chaparral High School athlete were sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Richard Newsome to 18 years to life behind bars. Court records showed he entered a guilty plea agreement to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon on Dec. 14, 2017.

Richard Newsome reads apology letter to family of Richard Nelson and to his mother. Says he deserves to be punished and he wishes he could take the shooting back. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/hwwO87OR1k — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Newsome’s mother, Tianna Thomas, also known as Tianna Douglas, was sentenced to 364 days behind bars. Court records showed she entered a guilty plea agreement for accessory to murder on Dec. 14, 2017.

Tiana Douglas says she never knew her son, Richard Newsome, bought a gun and brought it to the fight that led to Richard Nelson’s death @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

[RELATED: Coaches, classmates reflect on slain Chaparral grad's life]

Margaret Martin, grandmother of Richard Nelson, talks about her grandson’s bright future. Says she’s asking for the max sentence for defendants because “when we walk out we’re the ones with the life sentence.” @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Richard Nelson’s mother says she forgives Newsome but not his mother. @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Police said the victim, Richard Nelson, was killed in a shooting that stemmed from a lover’s quarrel. Nelson tried to break up a fight but was shot in the process by Newsome. Newsome and Thomas left the scene in a vehicle with several others.

Nelson was home from Missouri State for winter break last year when a fight broke out in front of his home. He went to defend his sister, and that's when Richard Newsome pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police. Newsome jumped in the car with his mom and sped off.

“It's not gonna bring my son back but I feel like a little redemption and satisfaction is played here,” Nelson’s mother Roxanne Bruce said.

Douglas apologized to Bruce and the rest of the family as she pleaded for a lighter sentence, but Nelson’s mom said it wasn’t sincere.

Newsome read a letter to the court, apologizing for his actions and begging for the family to forgive him someday. At one point, Nelson’s mother walked by him and said “I forgive you.”

“Her apology wasn't sincere. I do believe her son's apology was sincere, Mr. Newsome. And I do believe he is sorry. He didn't think at that time but if she would have been more of a responsible adult and showed him the right way then this never would have happened and my son will still be here and we wouldn't even be talking,” Bruce said.

https://www.facebook.com/FOX5Vegas/videos/10156157144726672/

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.