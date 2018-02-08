Mother, son sentenced for roles in Chaparral grad's death

A mother and son who pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of a former Chaparral High School athlete were sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Richard Newsome to 18 years to life behind bars. Court records showed he entered a guilty plea agreement to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon on Dec. 14, 2017.

Richard Newsome reads apology letter to family of Richard Nelson and to his mother. Says he deserves to be punished and he wishes he could take the shooting back. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/hwwO87OR1k — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Newsome’s mother, Tianna Thomas, also known as Tianna Douglas, was sentenced to 364 days behind bars. Court records showed she entered a guilty plea agreement for accessory to murder on Dec. 14, 2017.

Tiana Douglas says she never knew her son, Richard Newsome, bought a gun and brought it to the fight that led to Richard Nelson’s death @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Margaret Martin, grandmother of Richard Nelson, talks about her grandson’s bright future. Says she’s asking for the max sentence for defendants because “when we walk out we’re the ones with the life sentence.” @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Richard Nelson’s mother says she forgives Newsome but not his mother. @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) February 8, 2018

Police said the victim, Richard Nelson, was killed in a shooting that stemmed from a lover’s quarrel. Nelson tried to break up a fight but was shot in the process by Newsome. Newsome and Thomas left the scene in a vehicle with several others.

