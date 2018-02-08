Mother, son sentenced for roles in Chaparral grad's death - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mother, son sentenced for roles in Chaparral grad's death

Richard Newsome appears in court on Feb. 8, 2018. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5) Richard Newsome appears in court on Feb. 8, 2018. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)
A mother and son who pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of a former Chaparral High School athlete were sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Richard Newsome to 18 years to life behind bars. Court records showed he entered a guilty plea agreement to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon on Dec. 14, 2017.

Newsome’s mother, Tianna Thomas, also known as Tianna Douglas, was sentenced to 364 days behind bars. Court records showed she entered a guilty plea agreement for accessory to murder on Dec. 14, 2017.

Police said the victim, Richard Nelson, was killed in a shooting that stemmed from a lover’s quarrel. Nelson tried to break up a fight but was shot in the process by Newsome. Newsome and Thomas left the scene in a vehicle with several others.

