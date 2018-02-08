Las Vegas police officer taken into custody after standoff - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police officer taken into custody after standoff

Police were at the scene of a standoff on Feb. 8, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police were at the scene of a standoff on Feb. 8, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A Las Vegas Metro police officer was taken into custody after a standoff which started on Wednesday, according to North Las Vegas police. 

Police said they responded to a report of a suicidal person at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Corn Creek Road and U.S. 95. Police initially said the person may be wanted in connection with a case under investigation by North Las Vegas police. 

Responding officers confirmed the person is Officer Bret Theil, of Las Vegas Metro police. 

The standoff concluded at 6 a.m. and Theil was taken into custody. 

No further details were immediately released.

