Las Vegas police officer taken into custody after standoff

A Las Vegas Metro police officer was taken into custody after a standoff which started on Wednesday, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police said they responded to a report of a suicidal person at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Corn Creek Road and U.S. 95. Police initially said the person may be wanted in connection with a case under investigation by North Las Vegas police.

Responding officers confirmed the person is Officer Bret Theil, of Las Vegas Metro police.

The standoff concluded at 6 a.m. and Theil was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately released.

