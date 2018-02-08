Arizona ammo dealer seeks more time to get rid of guns

An Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history wants more time to get rid of guns and ammunition in his possession.

As part of his release from custody, Douglas Haig was ordered by a judge to remove all firearms and ammunition from his possession by late Wednesday afternoon.

Now, Haig wants the deadline moved back 48 hours to give him more time to find someone with the proper credentials to take the ammunition and guns.

A criminal complaint filed Friday against Haig says two unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

Authorities say Paddock killed 58 people in the attack.

