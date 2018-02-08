Man dies after driving into west Las Vegas lake - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man dies after driving into west Las Vegas lake

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A man drove into a lake at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) A man drove into a lake at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
A car was pulled out of a lake on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) A car was pulled out of a lake on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
A FOX5 traffic map shows the area where a man was pulled from a vehicle after driving into a lake (FOX5). A FOX5 traffic map shows the area where a man was pulled from a vehicle after driving into a lake (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash that left a man dead after he drove into a lake in west Las Vegas early Thursday morning. 

According to Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle that drove into a lake at Desert Shores off Soaring Gulls Drive and Coral Shores Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard, at about 1:30 a.m. 

Emergency crews pulled the vehicle out of the water and transported the driver to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

Investigators said they do not believe any other occupants were inside the vehicle other than the driver. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

