Impairment suspected after man drove into Las Vegas lake

A FOX5 traffic map shows the area where a man was pulled from a vehicle after driving into a lake (FOX5).

A car was pulled out of a lake on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

A man drove into a lake at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash that left a man dead after he drove into a lake in west Las Vegas early Thursday morning.

According to Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle that drove into a lake at Desert Shores off Soaring Gulls Drive and Coral Shores Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard, at 12:53 a.m.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 200 Ford Mustang was traveling South on Soaring Gulls Drive when it crossed the intersection of Coral Shores and left the roadway. The Mustang traveled into the man made lake and it was submerged completely.

Emergency crews pulled the vehicle out of the water and transported the 21-year-old driver to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe any other occupants were inside the vehicle other than the driver.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

