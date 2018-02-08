Court documents, casino handbooks detail alleged sexual misconduct at Steve Wynn casinos

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

On Tuesday, Wynn resigned as CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct claims. Before founding Wynn Resorts, he led the Golden Nugget, The Mirage, Treasure Island and the Bellagio.

Early 1990s versions of the cocktail servers' manuals at The Mirage had specific sections regarding servers' weight. It explained that servers would be weighed when they were hired at The Mirage. If the server gained more than six pounds, the employee could be punished.

"If it is determined through a visual inspection and or/weight check-in that you have gained in excess of that six-pound variance, you will be placed on weight probation," an undated version of the handbook read.

Court documents describe a meeting in the mid-1990s that cocktail waitresses referred to as "the fat meeting."

In a sworn testimony, the cocktail manager at The Mirage explained the meeting was called after Wynn saw several waitresses entering the casino. "He wanted to know who the girls were coming on shift one night. He thought they looked overweight," the cocktail manager said. She added that Wynn originally wanted to weigh the employees during the meeting, but eventually changed his mind.

Waitresses said instead they were berated by the casino mogul.

RELATED:

"We were called into the the executive offices at the Mirage hotel to have a meeting with Mr. Steve Wynn," former cocktail server Charlotte Arrowsmith said. "He looked around the conference room table and said, 'Ladies, I've called you in to let you know you have fat asses.'"

Arrowsmith said the meeting was humiliating, and created a hostile work environment at the casino.

"This went on for years, being called blue whales, going up to a blackjack game to take an order from a customer and have your male dealer making the whale noises," she described.

Arrowsmith and ten other cocktail servers sued The Mirage for sexual discrimination in 1997. The case was eventually settled years later, but Arrowsmith held on to hundreds of pages of court documents, depositions, testimonies and exhibits.

The files document the alleged sexual harassment and sexual abuse. In sworn statements, waitresses said there was a culture of sexual misconduct from the CEO down to the casino floor.

In a sworn testimony, Arrowsmith said another waitress would be called to Steve Wynn's office for sex. She recounted an instance when the waitress went to a supervisor, a woman the workers called "mom," and said she didn't want to have sex with Wynn anymore. Arrowsmith said the supervisor responded "This is Mr. Wynn ... He signs your paycheck. You can be fired if you don't go."

The allegations don't stop with Wynn, waitresses accused other managers of sending women to have sex with high rollers, and customers were accused of sexual assault, too.

Waitresses claimed bettors assaulted women on the casino floor and bosses would look the other way.

The documents describe an incident where a bettor lifted a waitresses skirt and "kissed her butt while she was serving a drink ... several times."

The testimony continued by saying, "None of the floormen. They never say anything ... they make a big -- it's a big joke to them."



Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.