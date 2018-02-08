Henderson high school retires 1 October victim's jersey

1 October victim Quinton Robbins' memory will live on at his former high school Basic Academy.

A recent graduate, Robbins played for the Basic Wolves basketball team for four years. On Feb. 7, the team retired his number 3 jersey.

Hundreds of people filled the stands wearing his name and number during a special ceremony.

Instead of a moment of silence, organizers held a moment of applause to celebrate Robbins who died at just 20 years old.

"It's a daily struggle to realize exactly what happened and that we're without him but events like these help us to cope with the loss of our son Quinton," Robbins' dad Joe, said.

A single jersey hung Wednesday above the court at Basic High Academy.

"He loved basketball but what he loved more than him scoring a basket is actually assisting others and making them better. He loved to win, who doesn't? But even when they weren't winning, he had a smile on his face, he loved to compete." Joe Robbins said.

Friends said Quinton was someone everyone loved to be around.

"He'd make you laugh, he'd cheer you up. I'd just look at him and couldn't help but smile. I couldn't be upset around Quinton. We were always just happy having fun all the time," Brayden Weaver said.

After 1 October, the Basic Wolves dedicated their season to the guy everyone knew as "Q".

"It feels really good to know that people respect him and what he did for other people," Joe Robbins said.

Quinton's middle school Brown Academy also retired his jersey in Jan. His family planned to start scholarships for students at both schools in his name.

Quinton Robbins' family has also started a "Play it Forward" movement in his name. You can learn more about it here.

