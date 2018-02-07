Sanchez adds 22 to the Rebel football family

The Rebels football family got a little larger on Wednesday as National Signing Day brought 22 athletes to UNLV.

"This group thinks that they can come in and be that last little cherry on top and allow us to go where we need to go," Rebel head football coach, Tony Sanchez said.

Thirteen of the 22 signed are on the defensive side of the ball with six of them coming on the defensive line, an obvious point of emphasis for Sanchez and his staff.

"First one that pops in my head is Chris Manoa. He's a pretty special guy when you watch his film, physicality," Sanchez said. "When you look at that defensive tackle group, you're going to see a lot of fresh names and you’re going to see them all week one against SC. I think some of those young linebackers, Malakai Salu, he's a guy you’re going to see fast on a football field. The safety spot, when you look at Plummer, Luca Vartic, I think you’re going to see those guys playing week one and playing right away. Offensively, you might see maybe less guys coming in and having a major role, then you do defensively, but that's a great situation to be in."

Thanks to the new early signing period in Dec., the Rebels' 2018 class is one of the most diverse geographically the program has ever seen.

"We're fired up about the talent of this group, fired up about the group we have coming back. We think it's going to continue to do what we've done in a couple years and keep getting better and better and better, so we're excited for the future," Sanchez said.

UNLV football starts spring practice on March 6.

See a full list of the signees in the pdf below.

