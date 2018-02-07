Neighbors react to kidnapping, homicide in west Las Vegas

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an abduction after Metro Police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend kicked through her front door in west Las Vegas.

“Just jumped from a loud gunshot,” neighbor Amin Kouranki said. ”It sounded like a machine gun, so I just woke up thinking, 'what happened?'”

Kouranki said as he got up to figure out what happened, and heard screams next door.

“'She was screaming, 'What did you do?'" Kouranki said.

According to police, a man kicked down Kouranki’s neighbor's door, shot a man in the home then forced a woman in the home inside a BMW.

Kouranki said the gunman had been in the area of the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, multiple times causing problems next door.

“He’s been coming and going for three months,” Kouranki said. ”Actually, on Saturday, she filed a complaint. There were cops here too, she filed a complaint against him.”

Metro still has the neighborhood near DI and Hualapai Way taped taped off, people who live in the area say they were shocked and saddened to learn someone was killed. pic.twitter.com/6aXxC0Ow2c — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) February 7, 2018

The woman who was abducted is Kouranki’s neighbor and the suspected shooter’s ex-girlfriend.

Multiple neighbors said they heard the woman screaming for help and called 911. When police arrived, they found a man shot on the floor. He was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

“Police pursued as a result of this gray BMW,” LVMPD Lt. Dan McGrath said. “We started with officers and air unit overhead. The female was brought to a secondary residence and then she was able to escape and went to a Walgreens near Tropicana and Decatur.”

Police said that is when she called for help and eventually assisted police in finding her ex, who was later spotted by Metro’s air unit and taken to UMC for treatment while in custody.

However, the experience rattled a normally quiet and family oriented neighborhood.

“It's pretty jarring to see that,” neighbor Kevin Sebastian said. “It’s not something you’d expect.

Police said they hope he will never cause any more problems after the suspect was taken into custody

“He’s just a really violent person,” Lt. McGrath said. ”Hopefully he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

Investigators also said the suspected shooter was in a motorcycle gang and that his ex-girlfriend has had a restraining order against him since Nov.

