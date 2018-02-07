Alleged Wynn abuse victim reacts to resignation news

"This is amazing! This is an amazing thing," Charlotte Arrowsmith said Wednesday.

She was ecstatic about the news of her former boss, Steve Wynn resigning as CEO of Wynn International.

"I just went crazy, I was screaming and jumping around," she said.

For nearly 30 years, Charlotte and more than a dozen other waitresses tried to get their complaints about Wynn heard. Charlotte spearheaded a lawsuit in the '90s detailing verbal, mental and physical abuse by Wynn and the people he placed in higher up positions.

"If a high roller wanted them [for sex], they had to go, or they had to lose their job," Charlotte said.

She said she and the other women's lawsuit did not stand a chance against Steve Wynn and his lawyers.

"What the federal judges did to our trial should be illegal. They screwed us every which way to Sunday."

Charlotte began working for Wynn at the Golden Nugget and followed him to the Mirage. She worked for him for 17 years. She said a lot of people ask her why she didn't quit. She said it was because a cocktail waitress was the best job she could get with her lack of education, and she never considered herself; only her two small children.

"Whatever a woman wants to do with her body, that's her choice, but when you are forced to make a decision on whether or not to feed your kids and keep your job, that's different."

Charlotte said she never forgot, but pushed on, always hoping one day, despite her lawsuit falling through that she and the other women would find justice. Tuesday evening, she said they did.

"This is the most amazing thing outside of my children, and grandchildren, and great grandchildren that has ever happened to me!"

That hope that one day her story would be heard is why said she's held onto tens of thousands of documents, and written statements for nearly three decades.

"The truth is out, the truth is out."

As for the other women on the lawsuit, Charlotte said she is still in contact with all of them.

"Yes, yes we are. We all went through something so horrible, it cut us to our core."

