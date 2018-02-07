Lineup announced for second Believer Festival in Las Vegas

Details of the second Believer Festival, hosted in downtown Las Vegas, were announced on Wednesday, listing authors Nick Hornby, John Hodgman and Meg Wolitzer as featured writers.

The festival was formed from Believer magazine, released bi-monthly for the last 15 years. The magazine found a new home in 2017 at the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute, an international literary center at UNLV.

Additional authors expected at the fest, according to Believer’s Kristen Radtke, include Tayari Jones, a writing fellow at BMI, Jean Grae, Dave Eggers, Wajahat Ali, Rachel Kushner, Javon Johnson, Ayelet Waldman, Vogue Robinson, Jericho Brown, Thi Bui, Nima Abkenar, Jose Orduna and Leslie Jamison.

Vogue Robinson was named Clark County’s second Poet Laureate in June 2017.

The festival is set for April 13 and 14, with tickets available March 5. Guests will need to RSVP for tickets, as the event is open and free to the public, except for one unannounced event. Locations for events, as well as two headliners, a musician and comedian, are yet to be released, according to Radtke.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.