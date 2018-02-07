JW Marriot and Rampart casino holding spring job fair next week - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

JW Marriot and Rampart casino holding spring job fair next week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A sign welcomes folks to JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. (Source: Google Maps) A sign welcomes folks to JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. (Source: Google Maps)

As pool season inches closer across the Las Vegas Valley, resorts are looking to fill summertime positions. JW Marriot Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino are looking to fill more than 40 position during a job fair on Monday, Feb. 12.

The hotel is also hiring for general food and beverage, spa, horticulture and hotel operation positions. Open positions include lifeguard, specialty server, food runner, barista, cook, room service, kitchen worker, spa host, guest room attendant and more. To see the full list of position, click here

According to a press release, qualified candidates will be hired on site. Be prepared to have all necessary documents for the positions and to be interviewed on site.

The job fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the grand ballroom at JW Marriot (221 N. Rampart Blvd.). 

