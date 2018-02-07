Wynn Resorts stockholder files lawsuit against Steve Wynn and others

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

The Norfolk County Retirement System, an employee retirement plan located in Massachusetts and stockholder of Wynn Resorts during the time of the allegations, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada.

A complaint filed in Nevada said the lawsuit addresses the injury and losses sustained by the company as a result of abuses of power, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of law involving Steve Wynn. The complaint further accuses Wynn of a pervasive pattern of misconduct of which the company’s general counsel and the board of directors “turned a blind eye.”

In addition to Wynn, the lawsuit lists the following defendants:

John J. Hagenbuch, director of the company, chairman of audit committee, and member of the compensation committee

Dr. Ray R. Irani, director of the company, and member of the corporate governance committee

Jay L. Johnson, director of the company and member of the compensation committee

Robert J. Miller, director of the company, chairman of corporate governance committee, member of the audit committee, chairman of the company’s compliance committee, and compliance director

Patricia Mulroy, director of the company and member of the corporate governance committee

Clark T. Randt, director of company

Alvin V. Shoemaker, director of the company, serves as a member of the compensation committee and member of the audit committee

J. Edward Virtue, director of the company, chairmen of the compensation committee, and member of the corporate governance committee

D. Boone Wayson, director of the company, member of the audit committee, and member of the corporate governance committee

Kimmarie Sinatra, senior vice president of the company, general counsel, and secretary

The lawsuit said five of the 10 board members sat on the board for more than 10 years. In a court filing in 2017, Elaine Wynn said the board “may be the most compliant board of any major public company. In only three instances in the history of the company has a director voted against Mr. Wynn’s position on any issue.”

[RELATED: Special committee formed to investigate Steve Wynn sexual assault allegations]

The board has previously come under fire for its weak corporate governance and defense to Wynn, the complaint stated. The practice has even caused scrutiny from other investors.

The lawsuit addressed alleged sexual harassment claims against Wynn. Including a Wall Street Journal report which claimed a manicurist was paid a $7.5 million settlement following her accusations.

Former employees reported that they resorted to entering fake appointments to help other female co-workers get around requests from Wynn’s office, or arranged for others to pose as assistants so they wouldn’t be alone. Some employees even hid in bathrooms or back rooms when they knew he was coming.

RELATED:

“The Wynn Board knowingly failed to investigate the credible allegations and continued to support Mr. Wynn’s positions of leadership, compensation, and suitability as a gaming operator,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit claims Wynn’s actions were repetitive and well known.

Gaming regulators in Nevada, Massachusetts, and Macau are investigating Wynn, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated Wynn is liable to the company for the damages resulting directly and proximately from his "breaches of fiduciary duty."

The complaint calls for Wynn and the other defendants to pay damages in excess of $15,000 each.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.