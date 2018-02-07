Former UNLV Football player pleads guilty in sex trafficking case

A former UNLV Football receiver pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a human sex trafficking case that involved a minor.

Richard James Mapp, 36, was indicted on two felony charges including one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, a category “B” felony, and one count of pandering, a category “C” felony, according to a release from Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Mapp reportedly played for UNLV Football in the early 2000's.

“My office has made it a priority to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and today’s guilty plea is another example of these efforts,” Laxalt said. “I’m proud of the investigators and prosecutors in my office for working with the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force to advance their mission and protect victims of crime.”

Mapp coerced a child into prostitution, according to Laxalt. Due to the nature of the abuse, the child endured physical and mental suffering.

RELATED: Former UNLV football player charged in human trafficking case

According to the Laxalt, Child abuse, neglect or endangerment is punishable by one to six years in prison. Pandering is punishable by one to five years in prison. As a result of the child abuse, neglect or endangerment charge, Mapp will be required to register as a sex offender.

Mapp is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on June 14 in Clark County District Court Department 12.

If you or someone you know are a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.