Police search for robber who targeted Henderson bank - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police search for robber who targeted Henderson bank

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Henderson police released surveillance stills of a robber who targeted a bank last month (HPD / FOX5). Henderson police released surveillance stills of a robber who targeted a bank last month (HPD / FOX5).

Henderson police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a man who robbed a bank last month.

 According to a release, the robber entered a U.S. Bank located at 830 South Boulder Highway, near Palo Verde Drive on Jan. 26 at 3:20 p.m. He handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. 

The employee complied and handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash then the suspect walked out of the bank. No one was harmed, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a black male adult standing at 6'0" tall and weighing between 230 to 250 pounds. He wore a white hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball hat during the robbery. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.