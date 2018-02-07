Police search for robber who targeted Henderson bank

Henderson police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a man who robbed a bank last month.

According to a release, the robber entered a U.S. Bank located at 830 South Boulder Highway, near Palo Verde Drive on Jan. 26 at 3:20 p.m. He handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

The employee complied and handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash then the suspect walked out of the bank. No one was harmed, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult standing at 6'0" tall and weighing between 230 to 250 pounds. He wore a white hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball hat during the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

