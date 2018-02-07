Nevada judge orders Metro to release 1 October videos and documents

A Nevada judge granted a 30-day request for additional documents related to the 1 October investigation to be released on Thursday.

District Court Judge Richard Scotti listened to arguments from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and news organizations to release additional documents including surveillance video, evidence logs, body camera footage, dispatch logs, 911 calls, search warrant returns, and information on weapons obtained.

Anything involving ammunition dealer Douglas Haig, the only living suspect in this case, will be withheld because of his right to a fair trial.

It will likely NOT include info on ammo dealer Doug Haig, who is awaiting trial.

Nick Crosby, an attorney representing the police department, said there is a lot of information that would need to be redacted from the documents and it would take a substantial amount of time.

"Is there someone who's going to be charged for the shooting?" Crosby said. "No."

"The department has never said that it will never produce these documents or these public records. It has never said that."

"Doesn't the public have a right to know that its government is doing its job? That they're safe?" Judge Scotti asked. "That the government officials are acting with proper responsibility?"

Maggie McLetchie, representing the Las Vegas Review Journal, argued that Metro is notorious for using active investigations as an excuse for refusing to release documents.

"The legislature explained both in 1993 and in 2007 that they were strengthening the (Nevada) Public Records Act in part to stop exactly what Metro continues to do, to this day, so often when they get public records requests," she said.

According to a preliminary investigative report released by Metro last month, investigators looked at 21,560 hours of video and 251,099 images. It's unclear how much of that will be released.

Crosby said he believes Metro will be releasing "thousands" of pages of documents and "hundreds of hundreds of hundreds of hours" of video.

"The idea that Sheriff Lombardo has published a report and that's good enough just isn't the case," McLetchie said. "While we appreciate the report, we appreciate the press conferences, the public has a right to assess the actual facts for itself."

"The principles that are contained in the Nevada Public Records Act are the principles that are inherent in transparent government and democracy."

Scotti scheduled a status check for March 7 to check on the progress of redactions on the documents, so it can be released to the public. Metro agreed to release records on a rolling basis.

Search warrants and autopsy reports with redacted information have previously been released to the public.

Las Vegas Metro police also released a preliminary report on the investigation.

