Nevada judge grants 30-day request for additional 1 October documents

A Nevada judge granted a 30-day request for additional documents related to the 1 October investigation to be released on Thursday.

District Court Judge Richard Scotti listened to arguments from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and news organizations to release additional documents including evidence logs, body cam footage, dispatch logs, 911 calls, search warrant returns, information on weapons obtained and more.

A lawyer for the police department said there is a lot of information that would need to be redacted from the documents and it would take a substantial amount of time.

Scotti scheduled a status check for March 7 to check on the progress of redactions on the documents, so it can be released to the public.

Search warrants and autopsy reports with redacted information have previously been released to the public.

Las Vegas Metro police also released a preliminary report on the investigation.

