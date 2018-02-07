Pop-up marriage license office to open at McCarran Airport

If you're getting married, you can get a marriage license at the Las Vegas airport.

The Clark County Clerk's Office will temporarily open a pop-up marriage license office at McCarran Airport from Feb. 9 through Feb. 17. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the baggage claim area in terminal one near carousel five.

"This pop-up marriage license will make it easier for couples flying here to pick up a marriage license, then they can go wherever they want to have their ceremony," County Clerk Lynn Goya said.

The temporary office will only issue marriage licenses and will accept credit card payments. Couples can also get a license at the main office on 201 East Clark Street in downtown Las Vegas. The main office is open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married can fill out a marriage license pre-application online. After completing the online form, couples will receive a reference number that that can bring to the main office or pop-up at the airport. Anyone seeking a license will need to bring proper identification, such as a driver's license or passport.

Marriage licenses cost $77.

