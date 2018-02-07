Jobtertising to host Las Vegas career fair

Several employers will be looking to fill openings at a job fair on Thursday.

Jobertising.com will be hosting a career fair at the Palms casino-resort from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the second-floor ballroom in the Fantasy Tower.

Featured employers include Ellis Island Casino, Village Pub. Pampas Brazilian Grille, Pirate Cove Resort, Univision Communications, Las Vegas Metro police, Nevada JobConnect, Credit One Bank, Crescent Schools of Gaming and bartending and more.

Attendees should bring plenty of resumes and dress for success.

