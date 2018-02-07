Lee Canyon 'Feel Good Fridays' offers discount to benefit nonprofit

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort welcomes its second annual 'Feel Good Fridays' event series on Feb. 16.

The promotion offers discount lift tickets at the special rate of $25 with $5 benefiting the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising injury prevention awareness and resources to those who have suffered life-altering injuries from mountain sports, according to a release. 'Feel Good Fridays' will also feature live bands and giveaways.

"Last year Feel Good Fridays raised over $15,000 for the support of the High Fives Foundation. This year Lee Canyon looks forward to raising even more so that injured mountain sport athletes can be supported throughout their healing process," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director about the Truckee, Calif. based nonprofit.

Mountain sports enthusiasts can take advantage of the promotion through the last Fri. of the 2017-2018 winter season. A Lee Canyon representative said the winter season is expected to run through the end of March.

Lift tickets can be purchased online or or at the base lodge. For more information on the resort, promotions or hours of operation visit www.LeeCanyonLV.com.

