Suspect killed man, kidnapped ex-girlfriend from home in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a suspect shot a man then kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in the west side of the Valley Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, at 3:49 a.m. after neighbors heard a woman screaming in the driveway.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend's home, kicked down a door, shot the man inside ad kidnapped the woman.

The suspect left with the woman in a gray BMW. He took his ex-girlfriend to another woman's home near Torrey Pines Drive and Tropicana Avenue and drove off. The victim was able to escape to a nearby Walgreens and ask for help.

At some point, the suspect's vehicle was spotted by Metro's air unit in the area of Jones Boulevard and Russell Road driving at a high rate of speed. Officers used a technique to essentially make the suspect's vehicle spin out on northbound Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center after he complained of chest pains.

Police also took a woman from the apartment off Torrey Pines and Tropicana into custody. It was not immediately clear if she would be charged.

Police said they are looking into the relationship between the suspect's ex-girlfriend and the man who died. Investigators believe he was an acquaintance, not a boyfriend.

Investigators also said the suspected shooter was in a bike gang and his ex-girlfriend had a restraining order against him since November.

