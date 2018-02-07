Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to Metro Police. (Photo: Gai Phanalasy)

Two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of Center Drive. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he underwent treatment.

Police asked fro the public's help to identify suspects involved.

