Henderson Police Chief credits work ethic to success

As soon LaTesha Watson was sworn in as Henderson's police chief nearly three months ago, she hit the ground running.

"I've met every one from every department and now I'm studying the city," Watson said.

Watson was selected for the position among 80 other applicants. As a black woman, her appointment is historic.

Watson came to Henderson from Arlington, Texas where she broke a glass ceiling there, too, when she became the youngest deputy chief to serve the city's police department.

"I do have a lot of firsts but the main thing I focus on is my character, my integrity, and my work ethic," Watson said.

From crime rates, to police-community relationships, Watson said she is focused on getting to know the city and find ways to improve it.

Watson is Henderson's second female police chief, following Jutta Chambers who served as chief from 2008-2012.

