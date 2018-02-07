Smooth criminal steals $6,500 tip from 8-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator

An 8-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator needs help finding the smooth criminals who stole his money over the weekend. "Vegas Michael" had just gotten a huge tip after performing in downtown Las Vegas.

"Well I kind of got a 6,500 dollar tip," he described. "I was saving it up for my college."

Before his dad realized it, Vegas Michael said other street performers came up and wanted a piece of the cash.

"They don't make a lot, so they're just like, 'Give me some of that! I'll make you a deal!'" he explained. "'Hey, we're other street performers! So you need to split it with us too!' even though that's definitely not a rule here."

The family told those street performers to beat it. Then they packed up and went to celebrate.

"Dad, can we please go to my favorite restaurant? Outback Steakhouse!" Vegas Michael said.

The boy's father, Raushan Hammond, admits they should not have left the backpack full of money in the car. Someone quickly came into the restaurant to tell them someone smashed through the car window with a rock.

The backpack also had passports and Michael Jackson-themed clothes.

"He was about to tear up," Hammond said, "And the first words out of his mouth were, 'Dad, we're okay. At least we're still alive.'"

The family did not see what happened, but they said they spoke to witnesses who did. They say the getaway car was the same as those street performers bugging Vegas Michael on Fremont Street -- people who play bucket drums.

"Coincidentally, all three of them have dreadlocks and they wear kind of a similar outfit," Hammond said.

Inside the car, Hammond said they found a beanie matching the one they wear every day downtown. He believes they used the beanie to guard their hands from the shattered glass.

"It was definitely them, because if it wasn't them they would be here right now," Vegas Michael said.

Tuesday was the first time Vegas Michael performed since that weekend. He said the burglary will not stop him from doing what he loves.

He still has no idea who left him the generous tip. The family is now accepting donations on GoFundMe.

