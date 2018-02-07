Possibly stolen car leads to 8-car pileup, delays on I-15 and Fl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Possibly stolen car leads to 8-car pileup, delays on I-15 and Flamingo

Posted: Updated:
A vehicle, possibly stolen, crashed on the off-ramp from the I-15 to Flamingo Road, and eight other vehicles crashed along with it, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. A vehicle, possibly stolen, crashed on the off-ramp from the I-15 to Flamingo Road, and eight other vehicles crashed along with it, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A vehicle, possibly stolen, crashed on the off-ramp from the I-15 to Flamingo Road, and eight other vehicles crashed along with it, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. NHP did report someone was injured as a result of the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.