Possibly stolen car leads to 8-car pileup, delays on I-15 and Flamingo

A vehicle, possibly stolen, crashed on the off-ramp from the I-15 to Flamingo Road, and eight other vehicles crashed along with it, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. NHP did report someone was injured as a result of the crash.

