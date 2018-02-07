What will our world look like in 2028?

With technology advancing more and more every day, it’s not hard to imagine how different our lives will be in a decade. Like Neo in “The Matrix,” FOX5’s Dave Hall took a jump down the rabbit hole to see what that future looks like.

"I think you'll awaken to a smart world,” said Robert Rippee, director at UNLV’s hospitality lab. “A world that thinks and does tasks for you without you asking for it."

Part of Rippee’s job is predicting the future, and he sees artificial intelligence taking over our daily lives from the moment we wake up.

"As I walk into the kitchen my tea is already brewed. Music is playing and the dog is fed,” Rippee predicts. "Can someone clean up after the dogs? Probably robotic dogs, so not much cleaning up."

By 2028, our streets may be dominated with self-driving cars. No more stoplights?

Reynold Wu of RoKid sees another future, one with augmented reality. He’s banking on a future where people are walking around wearing smart glasses instead of staring at smartphones.

One prediction said 50 percent of jobs will be replaced by robots by 2028.

"No keyboard,” Wu said. “You'll interact with device with your voice and gestures instead of keyboard technology."

Perhaps if there are less jobs in 2028, there’ll be more time for video games. By then, one could play inside the game as E-sports becomes one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"Ten years from now is there more E-sports? Or two people playing games via technology? Or less? Clearly there's more. No denying trajectory," Wu said.

Even something as simple as eating dinner could be automated within the next decade, said Rippee.

While we’ll have to wait and find out what the future truly holds, Dave Hall can guarantee three things: Another actor is president, the Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champs and the Cleveland Browns are still bad.

