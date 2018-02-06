Henderson approves sale of land for new Raiders headquarters, practice facility

The City of Henderson approved the sale of 55 acres of land near the Henderson Executive Airport for $6.05 million to the Raiders organization.

The city council approved the sale with a 4-0 vote. Councilman Dan Stewart abstained from the vote.

“The Raiders would like to thank Mayor March, the Henderson City Council, City Manager Bob Murnane and City Attorney Josh Reid for welcoming the Silver and Black to this wonderful community,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a release. “This is the first step in creating a state-of-the-art permanent headquarters and practice facility in Henderson. We believe that it will continue to establish the organization as a strong business and community partner in Southern Nevada.”

“This is a huge win for our community and we are so excited that the Raiders’ new home will be in Henderson,” Mayor Debra March said in the release. “This is a partnership that’s going to contribute to Henderson’s recognition as a premier community with some of the best lifestyle and business offerings in the nation and will give a big boost to our city’s economic development efforts.”

The city said the project could bring 250 full-time jobs for non-players to Henderson. It would also "enhance the city’s tax base, encourage additional high-quality development in West Henderson near the airport and attract additional tourists to the community," the city said in a release.

“We are extremely excited by the possibilities and potential that this project presents,” Assistant City Manager Greg Blackburn said. “When you invest in an endeavor like this that’s going to bring jobs into the community and create new business opportunities, it’s like scoring a winning touchdown.”

“This is a game changer for our community,” Economic Development and Tourism Director Barbra Coffee said in the release. “Henderson has already seen exponential growth among industries such as tech and healthcare and this deal signals our further expansion as a choice corporate relocation destination with an outstanding quality of life.”

During a 30-year period, the Raiders facility could generate nearly $14 million in property taxes to be invested in public safety, infrastructure, and education, the city said.

A groundbreaking for the facility is being considered for spring of 2018.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.