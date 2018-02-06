Woman details Wynn lawsuit, claims he forced sex

It may have been 25 years ago, but being called fat by her boss is something Charlotte Arrowsmith said she will never forget.

"We were called into the the executive offices at the Mirage hotel to have a meeting with Mr. Steve Wynn," Charlotte said. "He looked around the conference room table and said 'Ladies, I've called you in to let you know you have fat asses.'"

Charlotte said in the meeting that happened in the '90s, Wynn told his waitresses to 'lose weight, or get lost.'

"After he ragged on us for about an hour, he was leaving the room then all of a sudden he turns around puts his hands on his hips and he looks at us. We were sitting at the table," Charlotte described. "He looks us in the eyes and says, 'After all ladies, it can't be anymore painful to take that fork out of your mouth than than the hemorrhoids I get sitting on my airplane making business deals, so I can sign your paycheck.'"

Charlotte said all of the waitresses targeted were beautiful, and already very thin. Charlotte said she herself was 5-foot-6 120 pounds.

"At he time, our uniforms were blue, so all of his dealers nicknamed us the blue whales," Charlotte said. "We'd go up to the tables and they would make whale sounds."

Charlotte said the Wynn "fat meeting" as she called it was just the beginning. She claimed Wynn put them all on diet plans, and work out plans, and says the harassment became unbearable.

"The harassment became so severe we ended up trying to get a lawyer to stop the harassment, and no lawyer would go up against him. How in the world can a man do this to women who kept his doors open?"

Around that same time is when a Las Vegas newspaper reporter tried to report on the allegations, but was blocked.

Eventually Charlotte said they were able to find lawyers from Reno, and 20 women joined the lawsuit. The waitresses were interviewed to get their stories, and that's when Charlotte said she learned the harassment was even worse than she previously thought.

"One of the girls says 'I sleep with Steve Wynn. I do, and I have to, and I want you to know why.'"

Charlotte said she remembered the woman who came forward. She told Charlotte she had gone to her bosses for help, but was turned away.

"She went to our cocktail server and said 'When [Wynn] calls, tell him I'm sick.' And [the supervisor] said 'You have those eight children to feed, he signs your paychecks. I suggest that when that man calls you, wherever he wants you, you go'''.

The woman who confided in Charlotte was a mother of eight and a new grandmother, and Charlotte said shortly after the woman went to her supervisor, Wynn called again.

"They called and they said Mr. Wynn wants you in villa so and so," Charlotte said. "And when she got there, [Wynn] was there in bed naked. And she said 'You know I don't want to have sex with you. It makes me feel dirty and I don't want to do it'. And he goes 'get your ass in his bed I've never effed a grandma before.'"

Charlotte said she knows people might think she tried to sue Steve Wynn for money, but that's not the case. She didn't need money. Charlotte said as a cocktail waitress she was making more than $100,000 a year, and that was in the '90s. She also said she had one million dollars in cash saved for her retirement.

"I worked so hard I was serving 400 drinks a day!" "I had $6,000 coming in from rentals, and a million in cash, because I wanted to retire gracefully because I felt as a cocktail server, I didn't live a graceful life."

Charlotte said her motivation was to protect women from Steve Wynn. Charlotte said she even had support in her cause, from Steve Wynn's late mother Thelma.

"Thelma came up to me and found me when I was working at the Mirage and said 'Don't let him get away with this, he's an asshole."

We reached out to Wynn representatives for comment, they replied "We have no comment on this."

