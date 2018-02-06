Las Vegas Raiders stadium sees progress - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Raiders stadium sees progress

The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders stadium under construction has seen progress since its ground-breaking.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders stadium that is under construction has seen progress since its ground-breaking.

Excavation of the field level has been progressing and outlines of the stadium's shape can be seen from above. Drill rigs started foundation work and concrete work will snake through the entire site, according to builders Mortenson Construction and McCarthy said

Several construction trailers were on site Tuesday as the compound where the offices will be continues to see progress.

Crews have also been hauling and moving dirt to raise the level of parking areas.

The 65,000 seat stadium is expected to be finished by June 2020.

