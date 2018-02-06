Father arrested in smothering death of baby girl

Cash Ballew, 26, was charged with murder in the smothering death of his two and a half-month-old daughter, Metro Police said. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police were called to Sunrise Pediatrics Hospital on Monday at 5:00 a.m. to investigate the girl's death after medical staff called it suspicious, Metro said.

Investigation found that her father, Ballew became upset with her when she wouldn't stop crying. He smothered her to make her stop, according to police. When he saw she was unconscious, "the parents" called for an ambulance. Ballew had left the hospital before police arrived.

He later turned himself in and was booked on one count of murder.

The baby's identity and cause of death were not released.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

