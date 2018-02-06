Elderly woman dies from Friday crash on Town Center Drive

An elderly woman was killed after a three-car crash Friday on South Town Center Drive at West Desert Primrose Lane, Metro Police said.

The crash happened at 1:21 p.m. A truck heading south on Town Center Drive crossed the center median and hit a Hyundai Elantra in the northbound lanes. Another car tried to avoid the crash and caused hit the center median, police said. The driver and passenger of that car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck, Manuel Tul-Jor, 36, suffered minor injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma. The 76-year-old woman in the Hyundai suffered major leg injuries and died at UMC Trauma.

It's unknown if impairment was involved, Metro said.

It was the fifth fatal crash in Las Vegas Metro Police's jurisdiction in 2018, the department said.

