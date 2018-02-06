Mandalay Bay to renumber floors at hotel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mandalay Bay to renumber floors at hotel

Posted: Updated:
Windows boarded up at the Mandalay Bay after a deadly shooting. (FOX5) Windows boarded up at the Mandalay Bay after a deadly shooting. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

MGM Resorts confirmed floors 31 through 34 will be changed to different floor numbers. 

The company said floors 31, 32, 33, 34 will be changed to floors 56, 57, 58, and 59 to better align with the already numbered floors 60, 61, and 62. 

The change is expected to take place by mid-February. 

It was unclear if the decision to change the floor numbers was in relation to 1 October.

Police said Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Mandalay Bay hotel room onto concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.