Ozzy Osbourne ending his farewell tour in Vegas

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on Sept. 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Courtesy Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is bringing his farewell tour to Las Vegas.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer is hitting the road one last time with his tour named No More Tours 2. Osbourne will be concluding the tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing life,” OSBOURNE says. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

Tickets range from $39.50 to $250, and they go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 17 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here.

