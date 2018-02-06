Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive shortly after 2:00 p.m. Metro police said officers were called to a home where a man was suicidal. He walked out of the home and pointed a gun at police. He was told to drop the weapon, but he did not. Police shot at the man and he was hit by gunfire. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Metro said it's unknown whose bullet hit the man.

Police said no officers were injured.

