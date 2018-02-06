Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Ve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. Feb. 6, 2018 (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5) Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. Feb. 6, 2018 (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive shortly after 2:00 p.m. Metro police said officers were called to a home where a man was suicidal. He walked out of the home and pointed a gun at police. He was told to drop the weapon, but he did not. Police shot at the man and he was hit by gunfire. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. 

Metro said it's unknown whose bullet hit the man.

Police said no officers were injured. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.