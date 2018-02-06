Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting

Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. Feb. 6, 2018 (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

Police said no officers were injured.

We're currently investigating an officer involved shooting at the 3300 block of Lingo St. in the northwest valley. No officers are injured. @LVMPD_PIO is en route. #LVMPDnews #OIS pic.twitter.com/rjqBUtS9ob — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 6, 2018

Further details have not been released.

