Man wanted for 'random' shootings in Southern Nevada

Police released a surveillance image of a man suspected of killing two homeless people and injuring two others. (Source:LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they need the public's help locating a man suspected of killing two homeless people and shooting two others.

According to Robert Plummer, captain of the homicide section for Las Vegas Metro police, the man is suspected of shooting four people in the past nine days.

"I was asked Friday if we think this is a serial killer by the FBI's definition he is not. I would say after killing two people and shooting two others, if he isn't, he is on his way to being one," Plummer said.

Plummer said the suspect shot a person in the parking lot of a gas station just after midnight in Logandale on Jan. 29. The victim survived the shooting. The suspect left in a sport utility vehicle. A few hours later, a second victim was shot and killed outside of a swap meet near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. That same day near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue, a third victim, who was described as a homeless person, was shot in the face. The victim survived the shooting.

On Feb. 2, police said a 68-year-old homeless man was shot near 14th Street and U.S. 95. He died in the shooting. The suspect drove away after killing him.

Plummer said the incidents were random.

Plummer described the suspect as a 6'0" tall white or Hispanic man. He was driving a 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Tucson sport limited - sport utility vehicle. The color could either be silver, gray, or a lighter blue.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, Plummer said.

"We must stop this man," Plummer said. Adding, it is important for the department to catch the suspect before he injures or kills anyone else.

Plummer urged anyone with video surveillance to review footage to see if the vehicle was seen. He said the areas of interest are Charleston Boulevard to Washington Avenue, Rancho Drive to Valley View Boulevard, Stewart Avenue to Bonanza Road, Maryland Parkway to Eastern and the area around Las Vegas Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway.

Anyone with information should contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

