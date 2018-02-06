Las Vegas students learn about desert tortoises - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas students learn about desert tortoises

Students at Ober Elementary School learned about desert tortoises on Feb. 6, 2018. (Heather Green/Desert Conservation Program) Students at Ober Elementary School learned about desert tortoises on Feb. 6, 2018. (Heather Green/Desert Conservation Program)
Third-grade students at Ober Elementary School learned about desert tortoises and their role in the environment Tuesday. 

The students learned about tortoise biology, anatomy, tortoise habitat, and ways they can help protect tortoises, other desert animals, and the desert. They also learned about the weather in the Mojave desert and the how it plays a role on when desert tortoises wake up from brumation or their winter sleep. 

After learning about desert tortoises, the students were asked to guess when Mojave Max will emerge. The student that guesses the closest date will win prizes. 

