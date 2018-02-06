Teen Utah girl dies in fall from narrow cliff hike at Zion

Zion National Park officials say a 13-year-old girl has fallen to her death from a popular narrow trail bordered by steep drops.

Zion park ranger John Marciano said Tuesday the Utah girl was hiking with family when she tumbled from the Angel's Landing Trail Monday evening.

The trial was closed to investigate the fall from the path that ascends some 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the southern Utah park's red-rock cliffs. Marciano says the weather has been fair and the trail is not icy.

Her body was quickly discovered by hikers below. The girl's name and hometown were not immediately released.

Marciano says it's a tragedy that affects everyone at the park. He says numerous safety warnings are posted at the trail, which has been the scene of about one death each of the last two years.

