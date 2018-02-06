Lucky Dragon auction postponed in Las Vegas

Millions of people travel to Las Vegas every year, making it one of the largest tourist destinations in the world. However, less than twenty percent of those visitors are from other countries.

Millions of people travel to Las Vegas every year, making it one of the largest tourist destinations in the world. However, less than twenty percent of those visitors are from other countries.

One of the newest properties near the Las Vegas Strip announces plans to cut costs amid a reorganization process.

Documents from the Clark County Recorder's office show the Lucky Dragon Casino, which opened in late 2016, is now facing foreclosure

The Lucky Dragon Casino is pictured in this undated image (FOX5).

A chain holds the doors to the Lucky Dragon shut on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A closed sign is shown at the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The sign outside of the Lucky Dragon is shown on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The Lucky Dragon hotel and casino auction has been postponed. An auction was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning.

It is now scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the same time, 10 a.m., due to the beneficiary's request.

The property opened in November 2016. 10 months later the casino received a default notice for a $90 million loan, which was the first indication that the property was struggling. In December, just past the one-year anniversary, the property laid off employees when gaming and restaurant sections halted operations.

The property aimed to attract Asian tourists and lure them away from well-established casinos. The Lucky Dragon also failed to appeal to locals. During its opening, the gaming floor was filled with popular Asian games like baccarat and had limited blackjack and no craps tables.

The nine-story resort hotel with 27,500 square feet of casino space sits on a 2.5-acre lot on the north end of the Strip.

The auction will take place at Nevada Legal News at 930 South Fourth Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue.

Nevada Legal News said a last minute bankruptcy or outside investors could stop the sale.

