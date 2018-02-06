Lucky Dragon auction postponed in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lucky Dragon auction postponed in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The sign outside of the Lucky Dragon is shown on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) The sign outside of the Lucky Dragon is shown on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
A closed sign is shown at the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) A closed sign is shown at the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
A chain holds the doors to the Lucky Dragon shut on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) A chain holds the doors to the Lucky Dragon shut on Feb. 6, 2018. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Lucky Dragon hotel and casino auction has been postponed. An auction was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning. 

It is now scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the same time, 10 a.m., due to the beneficiary's request. 

The property opened in November 2016. 10 months later the casino received a default notice for a $90 million loan, which was the first indication that the property was struggling. In December, just past the one-year anniversary, the property laid off employees when gaming and restaurant sections halted operations.

The property aimed to attract Asian tourists and lure them away from well-established casinos. The Lucky Dragon also failed to appeal to locals. During its opening, the gaming floor was filled with popular Asian games like baccarat and had limited blackjack and no craps tables. 

The nine-story resort hotel with 27,500 square feet of casino space sits on a 2.5-acre lot on the north end of the Strip. 

The auction will take place at Nevada Legal News at 930 South Fourth Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue. 

Nevada Legal News said a last minute bankruptcy or outside investors could stop the sale. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.