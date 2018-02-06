Demand for help in Clark County spikes amid 'Me Too' movement

Experts with the Rape Crisis Center of Las Vegas are crediting an increased demand for help to the 'Me Too' movement.

"I'd say the waiting list itself has probably doubled," Executive Director Daniele Dreitzer said. "The amount of time it's taking us to get through the waiting list has increased too."

But the Rape Crisis Center has helped more people also. The center served 100 clients per month last year, which is a 25 percent increase from 2016 and double the number in 2015.

"People are feeling empowered," Dreitzer said.

Since the movement went viral in October, countless women have come forward with stories, often times high profile men as their attacker. Just last week, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive article related to sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

"No one, regardless of power or wealth, is going to be exempt from being held accountable. That's a huge message to send to people."

