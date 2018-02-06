Valley charities concerned over string of violence against homeless people

In a matter of days, three homeless people were killed across the valley.

Early Sunday morning a man was stabbed near Paradise and Flamingo, early Monday morning somebody shot a man near the Rancho Discount Mall, and Friday morning a man was shot in his sleep near 14th and Stewart.

"You worry, of course, for the safety of those who were on the streets," HELP of Southern Nevada CEO Fuilala Riley said. "A deep sadness comes over you because, oftentimes, we and our team come across some of these folks. So there's a good chance that me or my team knows these individuals."

Riley said homelessness has been a problem in the valley for years, and the number of people living on the streets is growing.

"I anticipate that the street homeless number will go up, and the youth homeless number will go up," she said. "Violence against homeless is like violence against anyone here in the community."

