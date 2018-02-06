Robbery suspects arrested in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Robbery suspects arrested in North Las Vegas

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

North Las Vegas police Monday night arrested three suspects after a robbery at a Dollar General store.

Police were called to the store at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Belmont Street about 6 p.m. after suspects reportedly battered a store clerk. The suspects were caught after being located by police canines about two hours later.

Three handguns were recovered and the clerk suffered minor injuries. 

