Robbery suspects arrested in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police Monday night arrested three suspects after a robbery at a Dollar General store.

Police were called to the store at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Belmont Street about 6 p.m. after suspects reportedly battered a store clerk. The suspects were caught after being located by police canines about two hours later.

Three handguns were recovered and the clerk suffered minor injuries.

