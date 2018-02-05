Las Vegas reporter tried to break Steve Wynn allegations 20 years ago

A reporter at the Las Vegas Review Journal said she was blocked from reporting on sexual assault allegations against Steve Wynn in 1998.

A manila folder has been tucked away in a Las Vegas Review reporter's desk for 20 years. Carri Geer Thevenot said she has been holding onto the file for decades, because it was a story that meant something to her, a story that she never got to run.

"This is the file, I've been saving," Geer Thevenot said thumbing through the pages.

In 1998, Geer Thevenot was a court reporter for the RJ, and she began working on a lawsuit filed by former Mirage Employees. The lawsuit claimed that Steve Wynn, who was owner of the Mirage at the time, told Mirage waitresses they were getting too fat.

"It was out of that lawsuit, that these new documents came out," she said.

What came out were accusations that cocktail waitresses were sent to have sex with casino high rollers. Eleven women were on that lawsuit. Geer Thevenot interviewed two of them.

"I interviewed both of these women. One said she had been sent [to have sex], the other backed up her story," Geer Thevenot said. "And that other one also said she knew of a cocktail waitress who had been sent to Steve Wynn for sex."

Geer Thevenot said she wrote the story, sent it to the station's editors, and lawyers. The RJ also gave the two women who came forward a polygraph test, one passed, the other did not.

"I was told to 'delete the story, kill it from our system,'" Geer Thevenot said.

She did kill the story from the system, but kept her story, the polygraph receipt, and all the court documents. After the Wall Street Journal came out with similar accusations against Wynn, her new editor decided it was time to tell the story.

"I went to my editor and said 'I tried to tell this story 20 years ago, and [my editor] decided to tell that story now.'"

Geer Thevenot also said she tried to reach the two women who came forward nearly 20 years ago. One had passed, she told the other the news.

"I said 'do you remember I wasn't allowed to do the story?' and she said 'Ya they didn't believe me.'"

Geer Thevenot said she doesn't know why she saved the files, but she's thankful she did.

"I threw out two bins worth of court stuff, but this, this I saved. It was important to me, I knew it was important to hold onto it."

Geer Thevenot said she doesn't want credit for the story she could have broke 20 years ago, she just wants the women who came forward to have their story heard.

"It's a big deal in my career, it's not about me. I am happy to tell their stories. It's my job, and I'm glad It's coming out for them."

A spokesperson for Steve Wynn Monday said "We have no comment on this topic."

